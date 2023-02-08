B'luru expats shaken as quakes devastate Turkey, Syria

As earthquakes and aftershocks devastate Turkey and Syria, expats in Bengaluru are feeling anxious about the safety of their families and friends back home.

Poor connectivity and lack of communication have only accentuated their worry about the safety of their loved ones.

Zaheer Namoura, who has been working as a chef in a Bengaluru restaurant for the past eight years, told DH that his family in Syria is now homeless and he is unable to help them.

“My brother and sister have lost their homes,” he said. “They are struggling to even find shelter. I feel helpless that I can neither send them financial assistance nor any form of help.”

He said inclement weather back home is also a concern. “It is extremely cold during these months and without proper shelter and clothing, I am worried about how they will survive,” he added.

Zaheer’s Syrian wife said their families had sleepless nights as they waited for the situation to improve.

“We have only been seeing the developments on the news,” said a Turkish expat living in Bengaluru, who did not want to be named.

“We are unable to reach all our family members and friends. The situation is tense, and we have no way but to pray for their well-being.”

Zaheer said the families will take a long time to recover as they had lost everything.

Many from the two affected nations living in Bengaluru are working to collect funds to help those impacted by the disaster.

“I am trying to reach out to all my friends in Bengaluru and other parts of India to see if we can collect money that could help those affected stand back on their feet,” Morhaf, a student at Jain University, said. “The economy is in shambles and people have already lost their jobs and this calamity adds to their woes.”

Anifa, another student, said she could not reach her family members. “I hope they are safe,” a concerned Anifa said.

“It is a terrible feeling when you don’t have a definite answer about whether your loved ones are safe or not.”

Emergency helpline

The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority announced that the State Emergency Operation helplines will provide information and assistance through the Ministry of External Affairs to those in Karnataka affected by the situation in Turkey.

SEOC: 080-1070, 080-22340676.