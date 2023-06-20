B'luru: Food delivery exec dies as speeding car rams into bike  

A food delivery executive was killed in a road accident on Mysuru Road near the Rajarajeshwari Nagar metro station in southwest Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

Byatarayanapura traffic police said the victim Prasanna Kumar was delivering an order in RR Nagar when a speeding car, driven by an intoxicated Vinayak Chauhan, hit him. The accident occurred in front of the Vishwapriya Vertical Garden Apartments on Mysuru Road.

Also Read | Bengaluru youth dies in road mishap at MM Hill

Kumar, who was flung off his bike and fell on the road several metres away, bled to death on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Chauhan, 27, a resident of Vijayanagar and a sales executive in an automobile showroom, was driving the car while he was drunk and had three colleagues with him. He lost control of the car and hit Kumar's bike from behind.

Locals broke the car's front and rear windshields in a frenzy. They called the police and handed Chauhan to them.

“The victim lost control of the bike and fell on the road, and the bike and the victim were pushed several metres,” said a police official. “He was not run over or dragged by the car that rolled to a stop a few metres away. The car’s airbags were deployed due to the crash and the passengers inside sustained minor injuries on their arms and legs.”

Byatarayanapura traffic police have arrested the driver and began due proceedings against him. They are yet to trace the other three passengers in the car.