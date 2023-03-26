B'luru: Forest dept sounds alarm on 'bribe for promotion' allegation

The Forest Department has written to district-level officials seeking action against persons allegedly collecting money from deputy range forest officers (DyRFO) to ‘facilitate’ promotion.
The department has begun the process of verifying records of DyRFO-cum-surveyors belonging to the backlog parent cadre for promotion to the post of RFO.
An anonymous complaint was received by the department stating that some persons with vested interests have been demanding money from DyRFOs by promising promotion.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anil Kumar Ratan has written to circle officers to take immediate action against such elements.
The letter stated that written complaints with adequate proof should be made against such persons.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Try your hand at traditional games at JP Nagar today
STEM education and ‘citizenship skilling’
Soil crisis: Yields, dreams turn to dust
Leagues of disruption
Early wildfire in Spain rages out of control
Chardham Yatra to start April 22 in Rishikesh, Haridwar
Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery
Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!