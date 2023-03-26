B'luru: Forest dept sounds alarm on bribe allegation

B'luru: Forest dept sounds alarm on 'bribe for promotion' allegation

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anil Kumar Ratan has written to circle officers to take immediate action against such elements

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
  • Mar 26 2023, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 05:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Forest Department has written to district-level officials seeking action against persons allegedly collecting money from deputy range forest officers (DyRFO) to ‘facilitate’ promotion.

The department has begun the process of verifying records of DyRFO-cum-surveyors belonging to the backlog parent cadre for promotion to the post of RFO.

An anonymous complaint was received by the department stating that some persons with vested interests have been demanding money from DyRFOs by promising promotion.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Anil Kumar Ratan has written to circle officers to take immediate action against such elements.

The letter stated that written complaints with adequate proof should be made against such persons.

