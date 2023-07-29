B'luru girl scores big in CUET

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 29 2023, 02:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 03:33 ist
Parinita Bisht. Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru-based Parinita Bisht, studying at the Army Public School, Kamaraj Road, has secured 799.64/800 in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

According to a statement from the school, Parinita preferred self-study and did not take any tuition. “Her main strategy was to do as many mock CUET exams as possible. She believes that after a point, testing what you know matters more than knowing everything."  

Parinita said that her parents and teachers were supportive and that helped her achieve this feat. "I credit my success to my parents and teachers. Their relentless support and guidance helped me emerge victorious." 

