B'luru metro accident: Victim's father wants punishment, not compensation

“I don’t need your compensation of Rs 20 lakh. I need the officials who are responsible for the shoddy work in the construction of the metro pillar to be punished. They should be put in prison without granting bail,” said Madhan, father of Tejaswini L Sulakhe aka Tejaswini Gujjar, the woman techie who died in the tragedy along with one of her twins.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday before the final rites of his daughter, Madhan demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blacklist the metro contractor and ensure it doesn’t get any other government work. He said he would be bringing the matter to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I don’t need Rs 20 lakh. I myself will give Rs 50 lakh if any contractor’s family member dies in a similar way,” Madhan said. He accused BMRCL authorities of not fulfilling their promise to arrange an ambulance to take the bodies to their hometown and give Rs 25,000 for the final rites.

“I can also pay the people who are making a statement about compensation if they can bring back the lives,” Madhan said.

“Each and everyone responsible for the incident should be behind the bars. The officials concerned have miserably failed to take precautionary and safety measures. I was told that the metro pillar had been in a bad condition for the last few days but no official bothered to take necessary measures,” Madhan alleged.

Madhan pointed out the errant/inhuman behaviour of the BMRCL officials. “From the time of the incident, till we took the bodies from the mortuary around 9 pm on Tuesday, no BMRCL official showed the courtesy to talk to us. Only the police officials were consoling us,” Madhan said. The funeral of both Tejaswini and her son Vihan L Sulakhe was conducted in separate places in Davanagere on Wednesday.

Activists of a Kannada organisation protested at the metro site on Tannery Road demanding the work be stopped.