B'luru: Minister promises to fix flaws in water supply

S T Somashekhar, Minister for Co-operation and MLA of Yeshwantpur, promised on Saturday to resolve all issues faced by residents.

He was speaking at a civic grievance redressal programme at Sobha Forest View Apartments on Kanakapura Road.

The programme was organised by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, in collaboration with the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, to provide a forum for citizens of Hemmigepura ward to discuss issues plaguing their locality with the authorities concerned.

Over 20 officials from BBMP, BDA, BWSSB, the traffic police and other civic bodies were present to address queries and complaints regarding inadequate water supply, broken roads, drainage and garbage issues.

V K Srivatsa, secretary of Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, lauded the active participation of residents and government officials in dealing with issues.

Residents of apartments around Kanakapura Road highlighted the lack of regular supply of Kaveri water and poor quality of water supplied on some days. “Kaveri water that has reached 105 villages hasn’t reached our layout yet, despite the proximity of the supply network to Kanakapura main road,” said M G Nayak, a resident of Sri Sankara Regency Layout.

This was echoed by K V Subramanya, another resident, who said the water supplied to them over the last month was contaminated with mud.

Acknowledging the dearth of water pipelines, Rakesh, an assistant engineer from BWSSB, assured residents that all villages will get water by 2024 as the project is in progress.

“We are providing water through whatever is available now. Those areas that have been left out will get water as part of phase II,” he said.

Somashekhar said a proposal for Rs 104 crore to include areas left out has been submitted to the government.

“Measures will be taken to supply water to Mallasandra area,” he said. Residents drew attention to garbage stagnating in faulty drainage systems in their areas, causing health concerns. In some places, they haven’t been concretised, they said.

“Ours is a BDA-approved layout, but we do not have drains,” said Arun Nadig, secretary of Maruthi Layout Association.

Somashekhar promised that loopholes in all stormwater drains and sewage systems will be fixed soon.

Lack of proper roads was another issue many residents raised. “I suffered injuries after falling down due to roads dug up for Kaveri water pipeline project,” said Gayathri, a resident of Purva Highland, Mallasandra.

Regarding the Holiday village road that has been dug up for BWSSB work, officials said the road will be fixed once the BWSSB work is completed.

“BWSSB has informed all engineers that work must be completed by the end of February. An amount of Rs 1 crore has been sanctioned for asphalting the road,” said Somashekhar.

Lack of safe footpaths, persistent dog menace, poor electricity supply, low-hanging cable wires, lack of proper streetlights and last-mile connectivity were some of the other issues that were brought up by the residents.

Officials promised them that they would immediately resolve all issues. As soon as it was announced that Somashekhar had to leave the programme due to another engagement, people left their chairs and rushed to the front of the stage to put forth their complaints.

An argument broke out as people fought to be heard over one another. They alleged that officials wouldn’t take their complaints seriously if he left.

Somashekhar then agreed to stay a little longer to listen to all complaints and address them.