B'luru: Over 100 apartment residents fall ill after drinking contaminated water

Around 140 apartment residents of Mahaveer Ranches apartment near Parappana Agrahara have suffered from gastroenteritis after consuming contaminated water.

Four children were admitted to Motherhood Hospital, of whom two have been discharged. The other two children are expected to get discharged on Friday. Symptoms of other patients have been mild, according to the BBMP, which set up a temporary clinic at the apartment.

The apartment uses water from four borewells, along with private tankers. According to BBMP Chief Health Officer Balasundar A S, the apartment association bought water from a private tanker on June 5, after which residents in two out of eight blocks suffered symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

The apartment is still under construction, and there have been disputes between the builder and the apartment owners about the provision of facilities, Balasundar told DH. BBMP has filed a complaint against the builder at Parappana Agrahara police station, alleging that the water tank was not cleaned for almost three years. IPC sections 277, 338 and others were invoked in the FIR.

The situation has been brought under control, and those who came to the clinic with symptoms have been treated, Balasundar added. "Most of those affected were children. The clinic operated till Thursday afternoon, and we have checked everybody in the flats," he said.

BBMP has got the apartment's water tank bleached and chlorinated, and has made provision for water supply from outside for now, Balasundar added.