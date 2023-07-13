B'luru twin murders: CEO's wife rushed out of apartment, seeking help

B'luru murders: CEO's wife had rushed out seeking help

Aironics CEO Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya were attacked with machetes and swords and killed on Tuesday.

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 13 2023, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 04:09 ist
Aironics Media CEO Vinu Kumar. Credit: DH Photo

Eyewitness reports on Wednesday said they saw slain CEO Vinu Kumar's wife Sreeja running out of the apartment around 4 pm on the ill-fated day of her husband's murder, seeking help. 

Vishal, son of the builder of the apartment in which Kumar's family lived, said he saw her panicking after she got a call about an accident at her husband's office. Sreeja, who doesn't speak Kannada, asked him to help.

She said she didn't have any family or friends in Bengaluru — they were all in Kerala. A friend, however, rushed from Kanakapura after her son called him, he said. The family left for Kottayam late on Tuesday night.

Kumar, CEO of fibrenet company Aironics Media, was taken to Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal, around 4.20 pm on Tuesday after he faced a deadly attack. "The son came in just before we declared Kumar dead. The wife and child came later," a hospital staffer said.

Kumar's office in Pampa Extension was cordoned off by the police. Many homes in the neighbourhood were locked. Some neighbours who spoke to DH were reluctant to share any details.

Shock attack

Aironics CEO Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya were attacked with machetes and swords and killed on Tuesday. Police suspect a turf war in the broadband services business led to the murders.

Joker Felix, a rapper with 16,000 followers on Instagram, is the prime accused.  

 

Bengaluru
murder
Crime

