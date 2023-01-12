B'luru: UVCE stalls parent varsity’s move to appoint honorary prof  

B'luru: UVCE stalls parent varsity’s prof appointment

The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE). Credit: DH Photo

The University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the state’s first autonomous university modelled after IIT, has refused to accept Bangalore University’s decision to appoint NAAC director S C Sharma as its honorary distinguished professor for life.

Rejecting the decision, UVCE Board of Governors Chairperson B Muthuraman has written to BU Registrar (Administration), a copy of which is with DH. “All such appointments have to follow the due process. The due process is for the Board of Governors of UVCE to discuss the subject, once it is approached, and take a decision. Till such time, this subject is to be kept in abeyance,” the letter stated.

Senior UVCE faculty members said BU is making such a decision for the first time.

BU syndicate proceedings reveal that its member Sudhakara H proposed the matter in the October 31, 2022 meeting. BU sources said the recommendation first came from UVCE. “It came a few months ago and it was brought to the syndicate’s notice by a member,” said a source.

“Although UVCE has become an autonomous university, we will be taking care of things till March 2023. We have communicated the decision taken by the syndicate and it is left to them to decide,” a senior BU official said.

