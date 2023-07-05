BMC gets first Muslim woman principal

Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute's principal on Wednesday.

She is the first Muslim woman to hold the position at the BMCRI.

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 90s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000.

Since then she has served in various positions, including quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI, and nodal officer of the Covid ward at Victoria Hospital.