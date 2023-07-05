BMCRI gets first Muslim woman principal

BMC gets first Muslim woman principal

She is the first Muslim woman to hold the position at the BMCRI. 

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2023, 20:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 04:55 ist
Credit: DH Photo

 Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute's principal on Wednesday. 

She is the first Muslim woman to hold the position at the BMCRI. 

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 90s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000. 

Since then she has served in various positions, including quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI, and nodal officer of the Covid ward at Victoria Hospital. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

bmcri
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

Soil health crisis: Reforms needed for sustainability

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

After Ashes, anti-oil activists disrupt Wimbledon day 3

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

What would happen if Ukraine joined NATO?

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Video of kanwariyas dancing in Delhi Metro goes viral

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Scientists unveil mystery of huge 'gravity hole'

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

Unhappy over girl child, woman sells daughter for ₹800

 