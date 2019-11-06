BMCRI protest: OPDs, other services to be hit on Nov 8

Private hospitals could suspend out patient departments (OPDs) and non-emergency services on Friday if the government does not look into the demands of the protesting PG students at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

The protest at BMCRI on Wednesday has entered the fourth day where PG students have stopped work seeking better security measures at the hospital.

Doctors working in various government and private hospitals are wearing a black badge to work as a mark of protest. This is against the recent attack on a junior doctor at Minto Opthalmic Hospital.

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday called upon hospitals under it's umbrella to protest for the next two days. On Wednesday and Thursday, it will be a symbolic protest.

Dr Srinivasa S, secretary, IMA, Karnataka branch said that the protest will continue until Justice is ensured. The IMA has sought the arrest of members of the pro Kannada organization who barged into the hospital and had an argument with one of the PG students over her response in English.