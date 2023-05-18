BMCRI's proposal to focus on 'Early Childhood Development' strategy

To address developmental disorders among children, Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) is preparing a proposal for the establishment of a 'Centre of Excellence for Inclusive Early Childhood Development' at Vani Vilas. The team includes experts from UNICEF and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Additionally, they are developing an Early Childhood Development (ECD) strategy for the state.

The proposal will be submitted to the health department next month for a decision.

While developmental disorders like autism, ADHD, and hearing impairment are a concern nationwide, Karnataka is leading the way by undertaking this initiative. If approved, this plan could serve as a model for other states.

The National Health Mission-Karnataka (NHM) was involved in the initial discussions, and BMCRI is now working on a detailed proposal.

Dr. Mallesh Kariyappa, Head of the Pediatrics Department at BMCRI, explained that the ECD strategy in the proposal will not only focus on detecting and treating disorders but also on identifying risk factors to prevent disabilities and promoting normal development. This includes recognizing risks such as malnutrition during and before pregnancy.

Lack of awareness

Currently, under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) within NHM, the emphasis is solely on identification and treatment. However, many children are excluded due to lack of awareness among parents, insufficient follow-ups, and failure to conduct door-to-door surveys for identification.

BMCRI's proposal aligns with UNICEF's 1000-day approach, which encompasses the period from conception to two years of age.

"Instead of creating a parallel system, the idea is to strengthen RBSK through training programmes, options like digitalisation and collaboration with other departments," said Dr Kariyappa.

The proposed Centre of Excellence at Vani Vilas will provide guidance to RBSK centers and serve as the central agency for research and data collection. Pregnant women and children visiting Vani Vilas will also benefit from the expanded services.

Dr. Naveen Bhat, Mission Director of NHM-Karnataka, explained that the proposal will be evaluated based on its scope and budget availability. Discussions will take place at the state health department, with an aim to implement it in the current fiscal year.

