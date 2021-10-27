BMLTA Bill: Activists concerned over limited role to public

After the Karnataka government published the draft bill for the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA), activists are of the opinion that the limited role it gives to people would thwart inclusive decision-making.

Though the draft bill, posted on the Directorate of Urban Land Transport's (DULT) website, did not invite suggestions from the public, activists have flagged issues that might compromise the BMLTA’s efficiency.

Dattatraya T Devare of Bangalore Environment Trust said the BMLTA should be given full powers to review existing policies and decisions.

"Section 21 of the draft bill gives power to the BMLTA and takes it away in the case of reviewing the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP). The CMP contains projects like the elevated corridor that goes against the very spirit of the BMLTA. These should be reviewed thoroughly," he said.

Welcoming the provision to make civil society members part of the authority, Devare said the rules should explicitly ban appointing persons with political affiliations.

"We have seen corporations and boards getting appointees purely on their political connection. Instead, representatives should be chosen from organisations working for bus travellers and pedestrians," he said.

Srinivas Alavilli, from NGO Janaagraha, said the BMLTA should have a say in finalising the city's (revised) master plan and comprehensive mobility plan.

"The bill speaks about integrating land use and transport planning but keeps BMLTA out. The language is vague. The expertise of agencies like DULT will go to waste if the authority is not made part of the agency preparing the CMP and the RMP," he said.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar wants the BMLTA to review ongoing projects and implement course corrections. "The authority should review existing infrastructure projects like flyovers, underpasses and magic boxes and their realistic impact on traffic. Lessons from this stocktaking should inform future decisions,” he said.

Authorities should reach a consensus on priorities and projects should be pursued based on merit, Dyamannavar said. "We can apply that yardstick in the debate on the metro or suburban rail connectivity to the airport," he said.