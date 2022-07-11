BMLTA Bill to be tabled in assembly session in August

Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma has directed the Urban Development Department (UDD) to place the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill in the next assembly session, scheduled to be held in August.

The new entity has been proposed to bring coordination between different institutions to improve mobility in the city.

Vandita gave the orders during the recent inter-departmental meeting where the multi-modal integration of different mass rapid transit systems and the BMTC was discussed at length.

“Creation of UMTA (renamed as BMLTA) for the city is necessary as per guidelines from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the National Urban Transport Policy. In this regard, the BMLTA is to be created by an act,” she reportedly said in the meeting where senior officers were present.

The BMLTA, comprising 21 members representing different departments, is expected to play a key role in the physical (infrastructure), operational, fare, information, and institutional integration for achieving seamless travel.

The absence of such an authority was felt as a majority of the metro stations are not integrated well with the BMTC bus terminals or railway stations. The authority will also be tasked with preparing the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for the city besides implementing policies on parking, non-motorised transport, etc.

During the recent discussion hosted by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the bill does not have political opposition.

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) had readied the draft BMLTA Bill in 2021, but there has been a delay in taking the bill forward.