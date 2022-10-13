B'luru: 382 trees to be cut down for airport metro line

BMRCL begins axing for airport metro line, to cut down 382 trees

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had sought permission to remove 429 trees on the stretch

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 13 2022, 01:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 04:34 ist
Tree felling began on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Kempapura and Hebbal on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The BMRCL has begun felling trees on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Kempapura and Hebbal for the airport metro line (Phase 2B), days after the Karnataka High Court allowed a petition by the metro authorities.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had sought permission to remove 429 trees on the stretch.

This was in addition to the felling of 1,332 trees between Kasturinagar and Kempapura for which permission was granted last year.

As per the proposal submitted before the court by the BMRCL following the report from the Tree Expert Committee, 382 of the 429 trees will be cut down, while 29 will be translocated.

The BMRCL had come under fire for not making public the status of the saplings planted under compensatory afforestation as well as the status of the trees translocated to make way for the metro projects. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

 