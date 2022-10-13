BMRCL begins axing for airport metro line, to cut down 382 trees

The BMRCL has begun felling trees on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between Kempapura and Hebbal for the airport metro line (Phase 2B), days after the Karnataka High Court allowed a petition by the metro authorities.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had sought permission to remove 429 trees on the stretch.

This was in addition to the felling of 1,332 trees between Kasturinagar and Kempapura for which permission was granted last year.

As per the proposal submitted before the court by the BMRCL following the report from the Tree Expert Committee, 382 of the 429 trees will be cut down, while 29 will be translocated.

The BMRCL had come under fire for not making public the status of the saplings planted under compensatory afforestation as well as the status of the trees translocated to make way for the metro projects.