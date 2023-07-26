BMRCL denies lapse after elderly man collapses inside metro train and dies

The BMRCL has denied allegations that its staff didn't attend to an elderly man who collapsed inside a metro train and died later.

Baiyappanahalli police have booked BMRCL staff for causing death by negligence after 67-year-old Thimmegowda allegedly lay unattended at the MG Road metro station for about 20 minutes without medical assistance on July 20. The FIR is based on a complaint filed by Thimmegowda's son, Muthuraj T, a BDA inspector.

A BMRCL statement detailed the chain of events and denied any lapse. It said the police case was "false and defamatory".

BMRCL said the passenger fell inside the metro train around 10.21 am while travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri. Co-passengers deboarded him at the MG Road metro station and informed a BMRCL security guard on the platform.

The BMRCL said the guard immediately called the station controller. He reached the spot within a minute and provided first aid to the passenger, who was conscious.

The station controller called 108 but the ambulance was to arrive 30 minutes later. To avoid delays, BMRCL sent the passenger by auto at its own expense to Sparsh Hospital as requested by the patient's son, who was on call. Two BMRCL staffers accompanied him, and the passenger was admitted to the hospital.

'Clear lapse' by metro authorities: Police probe

Police investigations, however, show a "clear lapse" by the metro authorities.

CCTV footage shows the patient lying unattended at the MG Road station for 15-20 minutes and two guards moving around. One of them later gets a wheelchair. "No metro official attended to him. He was taken in a wheelchair only after 20 minutes," a police officer told DH.

The officer said co-passengers couldn't deboard Thimmegowda at Indiranagar and Halasuru. They looked for emergency contacts inside the train but found none, he added.

Police have summoned the BMRCL's Chief Security Officer for questioning under Section 41 of the CrPC and expect a response in 2-3 days.

Muthuraj said he wasn't seeking punishment for BMRCL staff, but rather to raise awareness about the lack of emergency response systems in the metro and guards without medical training. "There was a 40-minute delay in shifting my father to the hospital," he said.

He reiterated that no BMRCL official attended to his father when he lay on the platform. "Three trains passed in that period," he said.