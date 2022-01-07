BMRCL proposes skywalk to connect metro, BMTC terminal at Banashankari

The BMRCL has proposed a skywalk connecting the Banashankari Metro Station with the BMTC terminal, which will also provide safe space for street vendors besides creating a safe path for pedestrians.

Following a report titled 'Traffic chaos reigns over Banashankari Signal, a no-man's-land' in September 2019, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya and Revenue Minister R Ashoka visited the area in November that year and suggested officials propose a skywalk connecting the metro and the BMTC terminal.

The proposal involves redesigning the existing junction, streamlining the traffic flow and creating a traffic island for planting trees. The junction will house a circular skywalk with loops connecting the bus terminal and the metro station.

"Setting this apart from the regular foot over bridges we see in the city, this Skywalk will be a vibrant public space filled with greenery and resting pods. It will connect and enhance the pedestrian experience of the junction both on the ground and in the air," said a brief accompanying the project design.

The current junction design is just the left-over space from the many projects this junction has seen over the years. With oddly shaped traffic islands and pedestrian crossings that lead nowhere, the junction is a nightmare for pedestrians who have to navigate through heavy bus and vehicular movement.

The design of the skywalk has been prepared by city-based architecture firm Venkataramanan Associates.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has invited the public to visit its website to view the design and provide their suggestions. Suggestions can be sent to chavan@bmrc.co.in.

