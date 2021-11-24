BMRCL resumes traffic analysis to finalise Phase 3 lines

BMRCL resumes traffic analysis for Phase 3 lines

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 24 2021, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2021, 04:32 ist

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has taken steps to analyse the passenger demand on the two metro lines, which are expected to be taken up in the third phase.

The preparation of the detailed project report (DPR), which was briefly suspended owing to a lull in traffic movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has resumed with the city returning to normalcy. 

Sources said the traffic analysis would be completed in about two months. "Almost all components of the DPR are ready, including the geotechnical and topographical surveys. We are currently studying the traffic demand," a source said. The traffic analysis is needed to assess the financial and economic feasibility of the project.  

The two stretches that are considered in Namma Metro's Phase III project are west of Outer Ring Road from Kempapura to JP Nagar 4th Phase (32.16 km) and Magadi Road from the Hosahalli metro station to Kadabagere (12.82 km).

As the BMRCL has already prepared the pre-feasibility reports for the Phase III projects, it is learnt that the new report would be a "final" DPR, which will then be submitted to the state government for approval. The DPR then requires the approval of the central government. 

The choice of only two lines in the Phase III project is likely to disappoint many. The BMRCL appears to have dropped the Hoskerehalli-Marathahalli and Sarjapura Road-Yelahanka lines, which were part of the initial report. 

