BMRCL’s tree-felling plans: Protesters vow to move HC

Members of the All Saints Church joined hands with environmentalists on Sunday to stage a protest against “damage to be caused on trees on church land” by Namma Metro’s Gottigere-Nagavara line.

Church of South India Association member Guruprasad accused the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) of trying to fell the trees without the necessary permission. “The work on the underground metro line will happen below the church,” he reasoned.

“But BMRCL officials have decided to cut 100 trees without clearance from the forest officials,” Guruprasad said. “We won’t allow forests to be destroyed in the name of development.”

‘Unscientific’ plan

Joseph Hoover of the United Conservation Movement said they will move the high court of Karnataka against the BMRCL’s “unscientific” plan.

“The distance between the Vellara and Langford stations is only 877 metres. Metro officials should redesign the stretch to maintain an ideal distance of 1 km between the stations,” Hoover said.

Fatima Bakery razed

The metro project has so far affected Fatima Bakery and the adjacent building on the church land. “A building can be rebuilt. (But) some of the trees are more than 100 years old. We don’t want to lose them. They are part of the sacred grove,” Hoover added.

Protesters said despite the wide space on the government-owned area near the junction, BMRCL is refusing to look at it and is, in fact, forcing the church officials to provide the land.

“BMRCL has sought 40,000 square metres of church premises where differently abled children attend school. We have appealed to the chief minister to help us,” one of the protesters said.