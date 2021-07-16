BMRCL to plant 4,000 trees to compensate those felled

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday assured the High Court of Karnataka that 4,000 trees will be planted as compensatory afforestation for the trees felled for the Nagawara-Gottigere line of the project under Phase 2.

The assurance was given before a bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka. Earlier, the BMRCL had submitted that 3,480 trees will be planted, comprising 33 categories/species.

Also read | Sharp rise in tree-felling without public consent

The bench directed the tree officer to specify the number of trees to be planted according to the category/species and also mention other formalities, including verification of soil test reports.

As per the official memorandum issued by the tree officer on April 8, 2021, felling of 15 trees and translocation of 18 trees were permitted and six trees were asked to be retained.

In the official memorandum dated May 18, 2021, permission was granted for the felling of 276 trees, translocation of 39 trees and for retaining 28 trees.