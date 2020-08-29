BMRCL to wait for standard operation procedure before deciding on resuming Bengaluru metro

Hours after the Centre announced that metro operations will be allowed from September 7, officials said they will wait for the standard operating procedure (SOP) before arriving at a starting date for the service.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has prepared an in-house SOP with strict measures for eventual resumption of the services. From compulsory masks to screening of passengers for fever and installation of Aarogya Setu app on phone, several rules were proposed.

However, the Unlock 4 guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs mentions that an SOP "will be issued". "We don't know whether the SOP from Centre will have different rules. We need to look into such details before talking of commencing operations," the official said.

The Unlock 4 guideline says metro operations will be allowed in a "graded manner". Officials said they were not sure what it meant. "It is best to wait for the new SOP," the official added.

Officials in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said the SOP will be discussed on September 1 through a video conference with all Metro companies before finalising it.

All Managing Directors of Metro companies have been asked to look into the draft SOP prepared by the Ministry in view of the current realities. All suggestions will be considered in the VC Meeting and accordingly, SOP will be finalised, they said.