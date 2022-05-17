BMRCL tweaks Silk Board ramp

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has changed the positions of two pillars and a ramp near the Silk Board junction, besides altering the design of entrances to three stations on the Phase 2A route.

The pillars of the ramp connecting HSR Layout to BTM Layout in the previous design were found to be infringing on the service road and a stormwater drain (SWD).

Officials also found several utility lines, including a water supply line, underground cables and even a GAIL gas line infringed by the metro construction. To avoid delay, officials have shifted the ramp onto the median of the service road.

At the HSR Layout station, too, officials changed the entry on the right side to ensure minimal interference with an SWD. As per the earlier design, the entire SWD in the stretch had to be covered, leading to possible obstruction during the maintenance of the drain. The new entry was moved to the northern side of the station.

At the Agara station, the earlier plan of providing only one entry on the right side was changed to make space for another entry. At Kadubeesanahalli, the station site was changed after observing that going ahead with the existing design will affect vehicular movement.