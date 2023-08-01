BMS Architecture School to host Open Day on Aug 5

The BMS School of Architecture in Yelahanka is hosting an 'Open Day' on August 5 to help students with clarifications regarding KCET and COMED-K counselling.

AS Ravi, Principal, Government College Malleswaram, who was previously the public relations officer at the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), will take questions from students on counselling for the Bachelor of Architecture course.

During the Open Day, the college will also facilitate a tour of the campus, and interaction with faculty and senior students.

Those interested, can register on or before August 3. For details, write to outreach@bmssa.ac.in or call 9663799693/9538451548.