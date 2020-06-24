BMTC begins rapid testing of staff after Covid-19 surge

As the number of Covid-19 cases among its employees crossed the double-digit, the BMTC has started rapidly testing its staff. It has tested more than 1,300 drivers and conductors tested in 13 depots.

It was only last week that a BMTC employee contracted the disease for the first time. That number reached 12 within a week, prompting the public transporter to take steps to check the spread of the disease.

An official said a multi-pronged approach was being planned. "In the first phase, we have requested the BBMP to test 2,000 employees. Of them, 1,300 from 13 depots were tested as of Tuesday. We have received the results of some tests. So far, none has tested positive," the official said.

On the other hand, the transporter is trying to ensure the safety of its employees by installing a partition for drivers' cabin. The partition will be installed in all the 6,500 buses, separating the driver's seat from the seating area. "For conductors, we are suggesting additional precautions," the official said.