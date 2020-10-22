BMTC begins trial run of electric buses

BMTC has started yet another trial run of the electric bus as part of the long-delayed process of hiring 300 e-buses.

The 12-metre lengh air-conditioned e-bus, provided by Olectra Greentech Ltd, has 34+1 passenger seats and can run up to 200 to 250 km in a single charge, which takes about three hours.

The BMTC expects that covering relatively long distance without having to go for multiple charge will help in optimum utilisation of the bus. The vehicle also has a provision to support a wheel chair for specially-abled and senior citizens.

"The bus has various other features like USB charger, emergency alarm, stop buttons, first-aid kit and emergency exits," the BMTC said in a release.

This is the third time the corporation is conducting trial run of the buses. State Transport Minister Laxman Savadi, however, said that the latest trial run will feature many buses made from the Bengaluru-based companies.