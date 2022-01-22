BMTC bus catches fire, more than 25 passengers escape unhurt

More than 25 people escaped unhurt after a BMTC bus caught fire on Friday near Makkalakoota signal in Chickpet police station limits.

The driver of the bus (Route 43B) from Kempegowda Bus Station to Hosakerehalli noticed the fire at 11.30 am. “The driver’s timely alert helped all the passengers deboard the bus,” the BMTC said in a release.

“The fire brigade team immediately controlled the spread of the fire. The vehicle was moved to the central workshop, making way for the smooth flow of traffic. No passengers were hurt during the incident,” the transport corporation said.

The chief mechanical engineer and his team have been directed to conduct an enquiry and submit a detailed report on what caused the fire.

Police said a water tanker that coincidentally passed by the road helped contain the fire.

“The driver of the water tanker, bus driver, and conductor worked together to douse the flames,” a police officer said. The fire tender that rushed to the spot following a phone call from a member of the public further ensured that the situation was under control.

Check out the latest videos from DH: