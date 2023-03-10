BMTC bus conductor sleeping in bus charred to death

A 45-year-old BMTC bus conductor was charred to death in an accidental fire that broke out inside a BMTC bus in the early hours of Friday. The deceased conductor was sleeping in the bus that was parked in the D Group Employees Layout bus stand in Lingadheeranahalli in West Bengaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Mutthaiah Swamy, 45. He was sleeping in the bus bearing registration number KA-57-F-2069 belonging to Sumanahalli bus depot number 31.

After the preliminary investigation, Byadarahalli police said that Swamy sustained around 80 per cent burns and died.

A police constable Nadaf, attached with the Byadarahalli police station who was on patrolling duty saw the bus on fire. He immediately alerted the Fire and Emergency Services around 4:45 am.

A fire water tanker from Sumanahalli fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Swamy was found dead inside the bus.

The bus driver Prakash, 39, who was sleeping in the room came out when the police were at the spot and informed them that the conductor was sleeping in the bus.

According to Prakash, he had parked the bus at the bus stand around 10:30 pm on Thursday. He slept in a room at the bus stand while Swamy chose to sleep inside the bus.

Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said, a case of fire accident report will be taken up by Byadarahalli police based on the complaint and further investigation will be carried out.