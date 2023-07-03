BMTC buses operate from T2 of KIA

BMTC buses operate from T2 of Kempegowda International Airport

The BMTC has been provided bus bays outside T2, the same as outside T1. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 03 2023, 00:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 00:55 ist
Passengers board a BMTC bus outside Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. Credit: Special Arrangement

The BMTC has started operating its Vayu Vajra buses from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). 

While the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation made the announcement early Sunday, it didn't specify if all airport buses would stop at T2, which is located about 600 metres away from T1. 

The BMTC has been provided bus bays outside T2, the same as outside T1. 

T2 opened earlier this year and currently serves domestic flights operated by Vistara Airlines, AirAsia and Star Air. By September, all international flights are scheduled to be shifted to T2. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
BMTC
Kempegowda International Airport

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 