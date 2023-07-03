BMTC buses operate from T2 of Kempegowda International Airport

The BMTC has started operating its Vayu Vajra buses from Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

While the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation made the announcement early Sunday, it didn't specify if all airport buses would stop at T2, which is located about 600 metres away from T1.

The BMTC has been provided bus bays outside T2, the same as outside T1.

T2 opened earlier this year and currently serves domestic flights operated by Vistara Airlines, AirAsia and Star Air. By September, all international flights are scheduled to be shifted to T2.