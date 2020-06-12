BMTC driver tests positive for coronavirus

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Thursday saw its first Covid-19 case after a driver-cum-conductor from a depot in the eastern part of Bengaluru tested positive for coronavirus.

The BMTC said the employee, a 42-year-old male, had travelled to Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts. While he was on duty, he had not shown any symptoms of fever or other health issues during the check-up every day.

“The workplace has been disinfected and sanitised as per the prescribed norms. Further action as per the advice of the Health Department will be initiated,” it said in a press release.

Officials said the employee worked on KR Puram-Silk Board and Hoodi-Shivajinagar routes. The KR Puram depot was shut after the case was reported, and about 75 of the 150 buses had to be cancelled. "We arranged buses from different depots to help the public,” an official said.

BMTC Managing Director C Shikha said the staffer, after developing fever, had taken three days' leave during which he was tested for Covid-19 and found to be positive. “It’s a one-off case but intense sanitisation was initiated. The Health Department is tracing his primary and secondary contacts,” she said.

The BMTC is moving a major part of the city’s working force amid the pandemic. The corporation’s ridership crossed 10 lakh on Wednesday after a steady climb in numbers over the last two weeks. “We had expected it to hit 20 lakh in the coming days. We don’t know how this case will affect our ridership. We urge people not to yield to fear psychosis but follow basic safety rules,” a senior official said.