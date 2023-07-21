BMTC earned Rs 5.51 lakh from passenger fines in June

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) collected a fine of Rs 5.19 lakh from 2,627 ticketless passengers by checking 13,196 trips in June.
It registered another 1,005 cases against bus conductors for dereliction of duty.
During the same period, the BMTC's checking staff penalised 328 men who occupied seats reserved for women passengers and fined them Rs 32,800.
In all, the BMTC imposed a fine of Rs 5.51 lakh from 2,955 passengers for various violations.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
To tackle the climate crisis, address inequality
Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery
Are we ready for HPV vaccines?
How much Modi's foreign visits in 5 years cost?
Adani plans to turn Mumbai's Dharavi into modern city
India enters sub-100 FIFA ranking first time since 2018
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach welcome second baby
Kerala Guv, filmstars pay tribute to Oommen Chandy