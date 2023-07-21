BMTC earned Rs 5.51 lakh from passenger fines in June

It registered another 1,005 cases against bus conductors for dereliction of duty. 

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 21 2023, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 03:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) collected a fine of Rs 5.19 lakh from 2,627 ticketless passengers by checking 13,196 trips in June. 

During the same period, the BMTC's checking staff penalised 328 men who occupied seats reserved for women passengers and fined them Rs 32,800. 

In all, the BMTC imposed a fine of Rs 5.51 lakh from 2,955 passengers for various violations. 

