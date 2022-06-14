BMTC extends validity of student bus pass till June 30

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has extended the validity of school student bus passes till June 30.

In recent weeks, parents of school-going children have complained to BMTC staff saying conductors ask students to pay the ticket fare or get off the bus without a pass. They do this despite students showing their fee receipts or ID cards, alleging parents.

When DH contacted BMTC officials, they admitted to two such cases registered in the complaint cell. “Even though the notice was posted that students should not be stopped if they have their identity cards, some conductors who returned after a long leave may have missed the notice,” said a BMTC officer.

About the action taken on the two cases, a BMTC official said: “The depot manager has been informed and the conductor on that particular route the day the complaint was raised has been sent a notice. If similar issues are faced, parents or students can raise a complaint at the cell and action will be taken.”

A senior BMTC official informed DH that the validity has been extended till June 30.

“We don’t intend to extend it beyond this date. Till June 30, school students are allowed to board the bus using their previous year’s pass. Students who didn’t take a pass during the previous academic year can show their current academic year’s fee receipt or their ID card,” said Sudha C, Assistant Traffic Manager.

Student pass applications will be live after June. A tentative date is yet to be set. Students can also apply for passes online at mybmtc.karnataka.gov.in.