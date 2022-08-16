BMTC free travel attracts 35 lakh ridership

BMTC free travel attracts 35 lakh ridership

Hundreds waited for buses in the main bus stand areas like Majestic, Shantinagar, Mysore Road and KR Market

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2022, 01:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 02:30 ist
The main bus stands in the city were jam-packed as BMTC announced free bus service to mark Independence Day. Credit: DH Photo

The BMTC’s experiment to make all its bus services free on Monday brought to the fore the stark reality of the shortage of buses due to an unexpected spike in the number of passengers.

Hundreds waited for buses in the main bus stand areas like Majestic, Shantinagar, Mysore Road and KR Market. The buses for many routes were inadequate as impatient crowds at KR Market tried to look for autorickshaws.

However, officials from the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said the ridership crossed 35 lakh on Monday. While the number may not be big compared to the 50 lakh per day seen nine years ago, it has set a record of sorts in the post-lockdown period, when the week-day average was at 27 lakh.

The BMTC’s experiment was aimed at attracting more people to public transport, especially those who had not utilised their services. However, every bus plying in the city seemed to be full even in the afternoon.

An official said they had not expected an overwhelming response. “As it was a holiday, we felt that the free service may not lead to a major spike in demand. More buses and staffers are needed to cater to such demand in buses,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BMTC
Bengaluru news
India News
Independence Day

What's Brewing

Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way

Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Tricolour unfurled at the edge of space

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

Little respite for doctors on Ukraine's eastern front

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

 