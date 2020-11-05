BMTC hopes to get third time lucky, floats new tender for 300 e-bus

The BMTC has begun its third attempt to lease 300 electric buses under the FAME scheme nearly three years after the funds were sanctioned by the Centre with officials hoping to get the maximum benefit from the momentum gained by the efforts to procure 90 e-buses under a state-sponsored scheme.

Officials at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) have been working for the last six months to ensure that the third tender will be a success. As many as six meetings were held with all the major bidders to get their inputs for a healthy bidding process.

As a result, the BMTC has made several modifications to the conditions of the tender, easing several rules and making changes that benefit both the corporation and the companies.

The new tender for running 12-metre long electric buses, all of them non-air conditioned, sets a deadline of 12 months for the successful bidder to deliver the vehicles once the letter of award is signed. The entire tender process, however, is expected to take at least three months though officials have set December 1 as the deadline for opening the financial bids.

The 300 e-buses will be run under the Gross Cost Model and the BMTC will provide a fee to the bus provider based on the 'annual assured kilometre' model. The corporation has to ensure the average bus kilometres scheduled across all buses in a continuous period of 10 calendar months commencing from the Commercial Operation Date of the respective Buses, will be no less than 63,000 km.

A bus has to run for a minimum distance of 180 km on a single charge to qualify in the technical bid. The previous tender had put the minimum distance at 220 km. The corporation has removed the provision from the previous tender that allowed intermittent charging to ensure better utilisation of operation hours.

Two previous tenders have been cancelled -- first due to a decision made by then transport minister DC Thammanna second due to costly bids.

Sources said efforts have been made to ensure that more bidders, especially those from the public sector like National Thermal Power Corporation, will take part in the process and make the bidding competitive.

Officials, however, have been in touch with the seven major players in the market over the last few months due to bidding for another tender to lease 90 e-buses under a Smart City programme.