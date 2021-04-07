BMTC issues notice to 1,500 trainee employees

In a first indication of government taking stringent action against RTC workers on strike, the BMTC on Wednesday issued notice to about 1500 trainees asking them to attend work from Thursday to avoid disciplinary action.

The notice was issued to trainees, including drivers, conductors and technical assistants at six divisions and one workshop of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMTC).

It stated that the 1484 trainee employees, instead of showing responsibility, have remained absent from work to support the strike called by the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League.

"They have violated the terms and conditions laid down in the appointment order by supporting an illegal strike," the notice said and invoked the Cadre and Recruitment rules of 1982 asking the trainees to attend work from Thursday with a satisfactory explanation for their absence.

Division wise distribution of trainees:

Central: 101

East: 329

North: 295

East: 226

South: 246

West: 267

Workshop: 20