BMTC, KSRTC set to resume bus services with safety rules

With lockdown 3.0 coming to an end on Sunday, officials at BMTC and KSRTC are preparing to resume bus services. But they think it would be a while before things returned to the pre-COVID-19 situation.

BMTC managing director C Shikha said a comprehensive protocol has been adopted to operate the buses, subject to final directions from the government. “The operations will happen with strict rules, to which both the staff and the public must comply,” she said. “We have already issued guidelines for the staffers.”

BMTC employees — especially those who had gone out of town — will get a health check before reporting to duty. Depots will have infrared thermometers to test the crew every day. Buses to be operated will be disinfected daily, while drivers, conductors and the bus crew will be given masks, gloves and hand sanitisers.

“To ensure social distancing, we are planning that buses should be operated with seating capacity only, which may change subject to the new guidelines,” the managing director said. “A bus with all its seats occupied will not allow a passenger to board during its stops,” she added.

As a part of its preparation, BMTC issued an order on Friday, asking all its employees to return to work on May 18.

Meanwhile at KSRTC, officials said starting full-scale operations will take time, though the company has been plying buses in six of the green districts for a while.

“Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and Mangaluru, which form a crucial part of our network, are in the red zone. We are preparing for the challenge to provide bus services in the state in the coming days,” said a senior KSRTC official.

KSRTC will note down details of each passenger, while discussions are ongoing regarding the number of passengers to be allowed in a bus. The guidelines from the central and state governments will give more clarity, they said.

To a question, transport secretary Gaurav Gupta said the government will decide on resuming bus services. “Discussions have been held and we have given our opinion. The government will take a call in a day or two,” he said.