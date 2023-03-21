BMTC launches Volvo service to Chikkaballapur; fare just Rs 80

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday launched Volvo bus services to Chikkaballapur on a pilot basis.

This is the BMTC's longest service and the first time that the corporation is operating buses beyond its jurisdiction, which is 25 km outside the BBMP limits.

The BMTC could do this only after taking permission from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Route number 298MN will run from Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic) to Chikkaballapur via Hebbal, Yelahanka and Rani Cross/Devanahalli. The bus service was flagged off at the Chikkaballapur civil bus station by local MLA and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The BMTC has deployed two Volvo buses on the route that will make six round trips each day.

It has kept the fare as low as Rs 80. For context, the BMTC's Vayu Vajra Volvo service from Majestic to the airport costs more than Rs 300 each way.

A BMTC official said that the fare of the Chikkaballapur bus service had been kept low because it was a pilot project.

Some airport travellers might find the Chikkaballapur Volvo bus useful and cheaper, because it has a stop near the NHAI toll plaza just before the trumpet flyover.

The buses will depart from Chikkaballapur at 8.10 am, 8.20 am, 12.35 pm, 1.05 pm, 7.15 pm and 7.35 pm.

They will reach Majestic at 10.25 am, 11 am, 5.30 pm, 5.45 pm, 9.15 pm and 9.35 pm, according to BMTC.