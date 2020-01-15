BMTC MD C Shikha drives Volvo bus, draws flak

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation Managing Director C Shikha has drawn flak for driving a Volvo bus allegedly without the requisite licence, prompting the BMTC to issue a clarification that it was done in a controlled environment and there was no harm to people.

Pictures and videos of Shikha, a 2004 batch IAS officer, driving the bus confidently has surfaced on social media, with some praising the officer for her driving skills and for giving confidence to women folk to drive such heavy vehicles.

Several people have also raised questions about her having the required heavy vehicle driving (HVD) license to drive the bus. According to sources, Shikha drove the bus at the trainingcentre near Hoskote on the outskirts of the city on Saturday.

They said she did it to perform a quality check as the BMTC is in the process of procuring these buses and the initiative has also inspired women, especially those within the BMTC.

The BMTC in a statement said "The vehicle was driven at theBus trainingcentre... test driven in an controlled environment. There was no harm to the public." Congress MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge tweeted "We are weird. We criticize BMTC MD for driving a bus in a driving school, but we hail politicos who drive buses jeopardizing lives.

Not sure if MLA has HVD license. Even if he did,can he drive a Govt bus? Will Govt book a case?" Kharge seemed to be referring to Chief Minister's political secretary and Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya, who recently drove a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus with more than 40 passengers on board for a distance of 50 km.