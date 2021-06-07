BMTC ready to move but fare hike necessary, says MD C Shikha

As the government prepares to unlock the city in a graded manner, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) faces the challenge of providing transport services to lakhs of people amid the prospects of a third wave of Covid-19. In an interview with DH, BMTC Managing Director C Shikha details the plans to restart the services.

How are you preparing to reintroduce the bus services?

We have a fairly good idea of how the unlock happened last time. We are expecting a Kerala-style reopening in a graded manner. Our three workshops were fully functional throughout the lockdown. Once the city is unlocked, we may have to scale up the services from 135 buses to 3,000 or 5,000 buses in a very short span of time. Our staff have been busy keeping the buses fit and operable. We didn’t close our depots as employees had been checking and operating the buses as part of maintenance.

The BMTC has to check crowding in buses and ensure 50 per cent occupancy.

Due to our experience last year, we know the major routes where the demand is likely to arise, based on which we will scale up the services. We will deploy additional buses during the morning and evening peak hours to prevent crowding. We are thinking of stopping the services in the afternoon, especially in areas where there is no demand, to prevent the wastage of fuel. There will be a break of three to four hours in the afternoon.

How many BMTC employees have been vaccinated?

We have already vaccinated 65 per cent of the employees. Keeping in mind the health of our staff and travellers, only vaccinated drivers and conductors will be deployed once the

bus services resume. We are confident of vaccinating all the employees before full operations begin.

Considering the problems in procuring new buses, will the BMTC stop scrapping old ones fearing a shortage of vehicles?

The scrappage of old buses has to continue for the safety and convenience of passengers. We have finalised the tender for procuring more than new 650 buses, and the government will take care of the expenditure. These buses will start arriving this year. We also issued the work order for procuring 90 electric buses. We do not anticipate a shortage of buses in the near future.

How has Covid hurt the BMTC’s fare earnings?

Before Covid, the BMTC’s cost per kilometre of operating a bus (CPKM) was about Rs 60 and the earning per kilometre (EPKM) was Rs 45. After Covid, the diesel prices have continued to go up. Our CPKM went up to Rs 65 while the EPKM fell to Rs 35. There was a gap of Rs 35 as we tried to restrict passengers in buses. We could manage the situation mainly due to governmental support.

Will the losses force the BMTC to push for a fare hike again?

The last time the fare was revised was six years ago. Last year, though other transport corporations sought to hike the fares, we did not because we presumed we can manage the situation by increasing the ridership and bridge the gap between the cost of operations and earnings. However, our pre-Covid daily ridership of 36 lakh did not recover. After the lockdown was lifted, it took us six months to see a ridership of 25 lakh. Added to this, the fuel cost has kept going up in these six years. We sent a proposal in January this year seeking a hike and are awaiting the government's decision.

Many employees were suspended and trainees dismissed during the strike in April.

In this matter, we are following the directions of the court which is hearing the matter. About 2,000 employees have been reinstated. As per the directions of the court, we will complete the inquiry of the remaining staff and take a decision within the stipulated time.