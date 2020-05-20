BMTC resumes services amid criticism over costly passes

The BMTC's decision to make bus passes mandatory made city bus commute a costly affair to many after the corporation resumed services on Tuesday in a restricted manner.

To avoid the risk of spreading of coronavirus through cash transaction, the passes were made compulsory. But passengers said it would be unfair to force them to buy a daily pass of Rs 70 to travel 5 or 6 km.

M Jnanesh, a student from Basaveshwaranagar waiting for a bus at the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, said his commute usually costs him not more than Rs 40. "It seems unfair to be forced to buy a daily pass when I know that my commute would not cost more than Rs 40," he said.

R Seetaramaiah said he understood the need for a pass. "I came from Rajajinagar and have been waiting for a bus to Tyagarajanagar for more than an hour now. If this is the frequency of the buses, then I'm sure that I have to stay in my relative's house and return home tomorrow by purchasing another pass," he said.

Empty buses were seen on many routes, including Malleswaram, Rajajingar, Jayanagar, Banashankari and other areas. Many passengers suspected that a phobia of buses and public transport has set in among the public.

This encouraged many passengers not to wait for buses and opt for autorickshaws.

"The public can buy a weekly pass for Rs 300 instead of daily passes. We are limiting operations to ensure social distancing and less crowding in bus stations. More buses can be run if we get instructions from senior officials," an official at the bus station said.

The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike welcomed the decision to resume bus services but said the passes were prohibitive. Stating that the pricing of the passes was exclusionary, it urged the city transporter to "lower the pass rates, allow tickets, lower ticket rates and issue extensive free passes for economically vulnerable groups".