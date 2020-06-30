BMTC sends all employees aged above 50 years on leave due to Covid-19 pandemic

To ensure the safety of its employees who move nearly 10 lakh commuters every day in Bengaluru, the city bus operator BMTC has decided to send on leave all the employees aged above 50 years and who have serious ailments.

In a circular issued on Monday, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) cited the April 19 advisory by the Union Health Ministry, which directed that such employees should not be assigned tasks where they come in contact with the public to avoid the risk of contacting Covid-19.

The corporation went a step ahead in its latest rule by providing leave to all employees apart from drivers and conductors, including those from Group C and D.

The health issues cited in the circular include breathing problems, heart-related issues, diabetes, kidney problems. Employees with these ailments can avail leave available in their accounts. "It has been decided not to utilise the services of such employees," the circular said.

In case of a permanent employee or those on probation, the authorities concerned will provide 'leave not due' or 'extraordinary leave' depending on the seriousness of the health problem.

Trainee employees who do not have pending leave can go on leave without stipend. The order has come into effect immediately.