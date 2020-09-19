BMTC staff unhappy over driver’s suspension for violating SOP

BMTC employees are left disappointed after the management suspended a conductor for allowing a bus to overcrowd.

Union leaders called the “harsh” move “unwarranted”, while officials said strict action is necessary to send a warning signal to those repeatedly violating the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The SOP framed by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) prevents drivers and conductors from allowing passengers beyond the seating capacity of the bus as a precaution against the rapidly spreading Covid-19 infection.

But on Tuesday, Sannekeppa Hokrani, driving the bus on route number 96E, had allowed passengers to stand (after seats were filled), clearly violating the social-distancing rules. Two days later, Hokrani was suspended, with officials launching an inquiry.

The union objected to the move. “Drivers and conductors are helpless when many people are desperate to get a ride home. In this case, the bus was on its last trip and passengers would have caused trouble for the driver if he had refused to let them in,” said Anand, leader of KSRTC and BMTC workers' union, affiliated to CITU.

Noting that drivers and conductors put aside the infection risk to work on the field, he said suspending an employee — which qualifies them only for half their salaries — should not be an option.

A repeat offender: BMTC

Officials said Hokrani had to be suspended since he had been a repeat offender. “It is a suspension pending inquiry. We have received complaints from passengers about negligence. At a time when Bengaluru is reporting more than 3,000 Covid-19 cases a day, the least we can do is to ensure buses don’t threaten passenger safety,” said a senior official.

The official said BMTC has made it possible for drivers to alert the higher-ups on the requirement for buses on crowded routes. If a driver finds more passengers waiting for buses on a particular route, he can give the feedback in writing asking for additional trips, the official added.