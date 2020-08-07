BMTC tests front rack for bicycle on buses: Report

BMTC tests front rack for bicycle on buses: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 07 2020, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 21:59 ist

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has attached a bike rack in front of a BMTC bus, in order to promote mixed-mobility between cyclists and bus riders. 

The public transport bus service will offer the same facility on other buses if it receives a positive response. 

Cycling has once again become the choice of transportation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Commuters have begun to rely more and more on personal vehicles due to fear of contracting the virus.  

“The bicycle rack is an in-house fabrication done by employees of BMTC central workshop,” said BMTC managing director C Shikha. 

The BMTC has previously installed racks on low-floor buses, however, the initiative did not receive the desired response and was not picked up.  

“Welcome @BMTC_BENGALURU move to include cyclists. Pilots are useful to understand what will work. Scalable solutions are parking lots, fare discounting for shared bicycles,” wrote Sathya Sankaran, the Bicycle Mayor (BM) of Bengaluru on Twitter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMTC
Karnataka

What's Brewing

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

What makes Kiarostami a modern master? Start here

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

TikTok & WeChat: Chinese apps dogged by security fears

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 