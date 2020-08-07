BMTC tests front rack for bicycle on buses: Report

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has attached a bike rack in front of a BMTC bus, in order to promote mixed-mobility between cyclists and bus riders.

The public transport bus service will offer the same facility on other buses if it receives a positive response.

Cycling has once again become the choice of transportation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Commuters have begun to rely more and more on personal vehicles due to fear of contracting the virus.

“The bicycle rack is an in-house fabrication done by employees of BMTC central workshop,” said BMTC managing director C Shikha.

The BMTC has previously installed racks on low-floor buses, however, the initiative did not receive the desired response and was not picked up.

“Welcome @BMTC_BENGALURU move to include cyclists. Pilots are useful to understand what will work. Scalable solutions are parking lots, fare discounting for shared bicycles,” wrote Sathya Sankaran, the Bicycle Mayor (BM) of Bengaluru on Twitter.