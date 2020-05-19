BMTC to begin operations with cashless transactions

Starting Tuesday, BMTC will operate buses on 'high-density corridors', but will not allow cash transactions, making passes compulsory, except for 75 buses where passengers can make digital payments.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, whose average daily ridership stood at 36 lakh before the lockdown, faces many challenges due to the fear of the spread of COVID-19.

In a release, the corporation said passengers with monthly, weekly and daily passes will be allowed to commute. The weekly pass, a new introduction, costs Rs 300. "Other types of passes are not allowed," it said. A photo identity card is mandatory to obtain the weekly pass and it should be produced while travelling. Masks are compulsory for both the crew and the passengers.

According to the release, passengers will be allowed to board the bus only if seats are available. "In case a large number of passengers are noticed at bus stations/stops, the crew must inform the nearest depot managers/DTOs," the release stated.

'Poor to be hit badly'

NGO Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV) said the move to ban cash transactions will hit the poor the hardest. "We understand the need to prevent money from changing hands, but achieving it by charging Rs 70 for a bus pass is criminal. Why do the poor have to bear the brunt of all measures?" BBPV member Shaheen Shasa asked.

Digital payments

The BMTC is utilising the lockdown period to test its digital payment system, whereby passengers can pay the fare by scanning a QR code. The corporation has been working on the system for the past few months. During the limited services being operated during the lockdown, digital ticketing will be introduced in 75 buses in 15 depots on a trial basis.