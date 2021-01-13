BMTC to connect new metro stations on Anjanapura line

The BMTC will run 16 buses from metro stations that are part of the extended line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura to be commissioned on Friday.

The metro stations are scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and central minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an event at Konanakunte Cross metro station at 4.30 pm on Thursday.

BMTC will introduce the 16 schedules of metro feeder services on four routes: Thalaghattapura-Kengeri, Doddakallasandra- Rajarajeshwari Nagar Gate, Silk Institute (Anjanapura)-Kumbalgodu and Silk Institute-Harohalli. The buses will run 204 trips to provide last mile connectivity to passengers.

The BMTC said it was already operating 944 trips with 104 schedules towards Jambusavari Dinne/Anjanapura, 451 trips towards Vasanthapura from Konanakunte cross and 1134 trips on Kanakapura Road to different areas.