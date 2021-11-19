BMTC to run buses on 11 metro feeder routes

BMTC to run buses on 11 metro feeder routes

With metro train operations extended until 11 pm, the BMTC has introduced 11 routes to run last-mile feeder buses

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 19 2021, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 03:54 ist
The routes include three from the SV Road metro station to Central Silk Board, Whitefield TTMC and KR Puram. Credit: DH Photo

With metro train operations having been extended until 11 pm from Thursday onwards, the BMTC has introduced 11 routes to run last-mile feeder buses. 

The routes include three from the SV Road metro station to Central Silk Board, Whitefield TTMC and KR Puram; Vijayanagar station to Ambedkar College; RR Nagar station to BEML 5th Stage; Jnanabharathi station to Ullal Satellite Town; two routes from the Jalahalli station to Vidyaranyapura and Peenya 2nd Stage; Nagasandra metro station to Chikkabanavara; Jayanagar metro station to Jambu Savari Dinne; and Silk Institute station to Kaggalipura. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru news
Namma Metro
Bengaluru
BMTC

What's Brewing

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

France bans wild animals in circuses

France bans wild animals in circuses

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

 