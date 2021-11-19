BMTC to run buses on 11 metro feeder routes

With metro train operations having been extended until 11 pm from Thursday onwards, the BMTC has introduced 11 routes to run last-mile feeder buses.

The routes include three from the SV Road metro station to Central Silk Board, Whitefield TTMC and KR Puram; Vijayanagar station to Ambedkar College; RR Nagar station to BEML 5th Stage; Jnanabharathi station to Ullal Satellite Town; two routes from the Jalahalli station to Vidyaranyapura and Peenya 2nd Stage; Nagasandra metro station to Chikkabanavara; Jayanagar metro station to Jambu Savari Dinne; and Silk Institute station to Kaggalipura.

