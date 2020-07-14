BMTC to suspend bus services for public during lockdown

BMTC to suspend bus services for public during lockdown; allow only essential sector workers

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  Jul 14 2020
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 16:14 ist
Credit: PTI/File photo

The BMTC has suspended its bus services for the general public for a week in view of the lockdown.

However, the corporation will run 134  services in the city for those who are working in the essential services sector.

Officials and staff employed by the state and central governments, those working in the public sector undertakings, autonomous bards and corporations, all types of courts as well as those in the government and private hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centers like, including ASHA workers, can travel in the buses. Students attending examination along with their hall ticket.

Photo identity card is mandatory for all the passengers, apart from the existing rules regarding wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

