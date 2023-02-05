BMTC transfers 18 officials

The BMTC on Saturday transferred 18 officials from its central office, close on the heels of a case involving forgery of the managing director’s signature.

Some of the officials transferred are:

Shyamala S Muddodi, Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO), Central office, has been transferred to the West Zone as DTO. Assistant Traffic Manager T Anitha has been transferred to North Zone Unit 26. Traffic Inspector Satish has been transferred to North Zone unit 30.

Assistant Traffic Inspector V Gunasheela, Traffic Controller Lakshminarayana, Assistant Accountant Ganpayya Patil, Assistants S Sudevi and B S Latha, Junior Assistant Prasannakumar Angadi, artisan S B Parameshwar have all been transferred.

S V Prathima, Divisional Traffic Officer, West Zone, has been transferred to the Central office. Traffic Department (Commercial), Mohan Babu, who was the Assistant Traffic Manager at Unit-26 26 has been transferred to Traffic Department (Commercial). Ramesh Traffic Controller in Shantinagar TTMC, has been transferred to Traffic Department (Commercial). Traffic Inspector Chethana is shifted to Traffic Department (Commercial).

Office Assistants G Karthik and N Muniraja, Assistant Traffic Inspector (Traffic Operations) Pavitra have been transferred. But they are to be given postings.