BMTF arrests ex-councillor over land grab charges

BMTF arrests ex-councillor over land grab charges

Jagadish is also accused of constructing a compound wall across a public road, blocking access to residents in the area

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 14 2023, 04:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 05:21 ist

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) arrested Jagadish M, a former councillor, on charges of encroaching sites that were earmarked for civic amenities (CA) in a private layout situated in Begur in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Jagadish is also accused of constructing a compound wall across a public road, blocking access to residents in the area.

Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Additional Director General of Police, BMTF, said the investigation is underway and suspects largescale fraud. He, however, said Jagadish has walked out jail as he secured bail from the court. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

A Valentine’s Day tribute to the Constitution

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Velocity gives India 1st ChatGPT-powered chatbot 'Lexi'

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Aero Show: First day-first show sees all round cheer

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Saudi Arabia to send its first woman into space

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Marginalised persons part of Delhi's first Lok Adalat

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

Dubai's re-launches flying taxi plan, takeoff by 2026

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Aero India 2023; see pics

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

Sidharth & Kiara's starry reception in Mumbai

 