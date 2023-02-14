BMTF arrests ex-councillor over land grab charges

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) arrested Jagadish M, a former councillor, on charges of encroaching sites that were earmarked for civic amenities (CA) in a private layout situated in Begur in the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Jagadish is also accused of constructing a compound wall across a public road, blocking access to residents in the area.
Dr K Ramachandra Rao, Additional Director General of Police, BMTF, said the investigation is underway and suspects largescale fraud. He, however, said Jagadish has walked out jail as he secured bail from the court.
