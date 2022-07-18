Bomb threat to private school in Bengaluru, premises evacuated

A private school in Rajarajeshwarinagar in South Bengaluru has received a bomb threat through email.

According to police, the bomb threat was sent to a school located in Ideal Township of Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The school management on seeing the threat email alerted the police.

A bomb disposal squad, sniffer dog squad and jurisdiction police have rushed to the school and are inspecting each and every corner.

The students have been sent out of the school premises as a preventive measure.