Bommai promises agenda for Bengaluru’s development

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised that his government would soon come up with an agenda for Bengaluru’s development and get it approved by the legislature.
Speaking to news reporters before participating in Bengaluru Agenda on Sunday, an event organised by biopharmaceutical company Biocon, he said consultations would be held with leaders from different sectors and discussions would take place in the state cabinet before the agenda was finalised.
“It will be tabled in the assembly and discussions will be held. The programmes will be implemented after the approval,” he said.
Bommai said several industrialists had expressed interest in the development of society.
“Some prominent entrepreneurs have invited me for a preliminary discussion on plans for economic growth and the development of Bengaluru and Karnataka. It is part of a series of such discussions and it is just the first in that series.”
