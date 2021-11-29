Bommai promises agenda for Bengaluru’s development

Bommai promises agenda for Bengaluru’s development

Bommai said consultations would be held with leaders from different sectors

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 29 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 02:31 ist
Bommai said several industrialists had expressed interest in the development of society. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promised that his government would soon come up with an agenda for Bengaluru’s development and get it approved by the legislature. 

Speaking to news reporters before participating in Bengaluru Agenda on Sunday, an event organised by biopharmaceutical company Biocon, he said consultations would be held with leaders from different sectors and discussions would take place in the state cabinet before the agenda was finalised. 

“It will be tabled in the assembly and discussions will be held. The programmes will be implemented after the approval,” he said. 

Bommai said several industrialists had expressed interest in the development of society.

“Some prominent entrepreneurs have invited me for a preliminary discussion on plans for economic growth and the development of Bengaluru and Karnataka. It is part of a series of such discussions and it is just the first in that series.” 

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

basavaraj bommai
Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News

What's Brewing

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

UK calls urgent meeting of G7 health ministers

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

Thane man Covid positive after South Africa return

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

'Deadly cocktail of SP, BSP, Cong want to stop BJP'

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 